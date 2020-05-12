All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 22 2019 at 12:08 AM

4868 South Cobblestone Street

4868 South Cobblestone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4868 South Cobblestone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home with open floor plan. The kitchen has new flooring, paint, sink, and countertops! All appliances and kitchen island. Spacious master suite with huge walk-in closet, and separate shower/tub. All bedrooms upstairs with a loft and extra closet space. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have any available units?
4868 South Cobblestone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4868 South Cobblestone Street currently offering any rent specials?
4868 South Cobblestone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 South Cobblestone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4868 South Cobblestone Street is pet friendly.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street offer parking?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not offer parking.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have a pool?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not have a pool.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have accessible units?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4868 South Cobblestone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4868 South Cobblestone Street does not have units with air conditioning.

