4836 S Summit Ct 21176500

4 Bed 2 Bath 2097 sq ft on Gilbert Just Listed Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: VISTA DORADA



Stunning home located in prime Gilbert location! Welcome to your new home! You will love this home the moment you walk in. Large open floor plan, upgraded Flooring in all the right places, shutters throughout. Entertainers kitchen complete with upgraded extended island, large pantry. Kitchen opens to family room perfect for family and friends. Backyard complete with 1400 square feet of pavers & grass perfect for AZ summers, situated on over sized N/S facing, culdesac lot. You won't want to miss out on this beauty!



Cross Streets: S Val Vista Dr & E Queen Creek Rd Directions: Head south on S Val Vista Dr, Turn right onto E Queen Creek Rd, Turn left onto S Stonecreek Blvd, Turn left onto S Summit Ct. Property will be on the left.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Cats Allowed



