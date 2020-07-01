All apartments in Gilbert
4836 S Summit Ct 21176500

4836 South Summit Court · No Longer Available
Location

4836 South Summit Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath 2097 sq ft on Gilbert Just Listed Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: VISTA DORADA

Stunning home located in prime Gilbert location! Welcome to your new home! You will love this home the moment you walk in. Large open floor plan, upgraded Flooring in all the right places, shutters throughout. Entertainers kitchen complete with upgraded extended island, large pantry. Kitchen opens to family room perfect for family and friends. Backyard complete with 1400 square feet of pavers & grass perfect for AZ summers, situated on over sized N/S facing, culdesac lot. You won't want to miss out on this beauty!

Cross Streets: S Val Vista Dr & E Queen Creek Rd Directions: Head south on S Val Vista Dr, Turn right onto E Queen Creek Rd, Turn left onto S Stonecreek Blvd, Turn left onto S Summit Ct. Property will be on the left.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

