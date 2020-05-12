All apartments in Gilbert
480 W Harvard Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

480 W Harvard Ave

480 West Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

480 West Harvard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3081fa03b ---- This charming Gilbert home boasts an open floor plan, and vaulted ceilings! You will enjoy calling this home with the spacious kitchen, granite countertops, and large backyard! Conveniently located in the heart of Gilbert near shopping, restaurants, Gilbert Public Schools and community parks. Up to 2 pets only please. Come take a look before this one rents out! Owner holds an active Arizona real estate license Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Community Pool Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 W Harvard Ave have any available units?
480 W Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 W Harvard Ave have?
Some of 480 W Harvard Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 W Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
480 W Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 W Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 W Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 480 W Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 480 W Harvard Ave offers parking.
Does 480 W Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 W Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 W Harvard Ave have a pool?
Yes, 480 W Harvard Ave has a pool.
Does 480 W Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 480 W Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 480 W Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 W Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

