480 W Harvard Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3081fa03b ---- This charming Gilbert home boasts an open floor plan, and vaulted ceilings! You will enjoy calling this home with the spacious kitchen, granite countertops, and large backyard! Conveniently located in the heart of Gilbert near shopping, restaurants, Gilbert Public Schools and community parks. Up to 2 pets only please. Come take a look before this one rents out! Owner holds an active Arizona real estate license Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Community Pool Pets Allowed