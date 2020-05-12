477 North Alder Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking playground pool garage

Town home for rent in Downtown Gilbert with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1057 square feet located near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads within the Arbor Walk Subdivision. This loft-style home features a comfortable yet efficient floor plan with a multi-level design, vaulted ceilings, designer elements, New Carpet and Paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, dark cherry cabinets in kitchen, New black Slate appliances, washer/dryer, with tandem two car garage. The community offers a playground and community pool.



Text Barb for more information or viewing 602-369-6116



Each person over the age of 18 is required to fill out an online application. There is a non-refundable application fee that is paid by credit or debit card at that time. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then the security deposit needs to be paid within 48 hours to hold the property. The security deposit will be refundable when complying with the terms of the lease agreement. An electronic copy of the lease agreement will be sent to you and you will need to sign it within 24 hours to move forward with the leasing process. There is an administration fee payment of $250.00 also due upon approval. There the total monthly payment of the rent and rental tax will be listed as well as a $10.00 monthly admin charge.



No smoking of tobacco, marijuana or any other substance is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply as to the type and number of animals. One applicant per household is required to complete our animal policy screening (regardless of if you have an animal or not.) must use the Pet Screening process whether you have a pet, an ESA animal or no animal. There is no fee for an ESA or if you do not have a pet. Pet application fee is $20.00 per pet. Pet monthly rent and deposit may apply.



Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.



https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zr_1SmXPbwE4Ku9z0rZaLJzxGR3KLdxL



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.