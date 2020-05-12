All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 477 North Alder Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
477 North Alder Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

477 North Alder Court

477 North Adler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Heritage District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

477 North Adler Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Town home for rent in Downtown Gilbert with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1057 square feet located near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads within the Arbor Walk Subdivision. This loft-style home features a comfortable yet efficient floor plan with a multi-level design, vaulted ceilings, designer elements, New Carpet and Paint throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, dark cherry cabinets in kitchen, New black Slate appliances, washer/dryer, with tandem two car garage. The community offers a playground and community pool.

Text Barb for more information or viewing 602-369-6116

Each person over the age of 18 is required to fill out an online application. There is a non-refundable application fee that is paid by credit or debit card at that time. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then the security deposit needs to be paid within 48 hours to hold the property. The security deposit will be refundable when complying with the terms of the lease agreement. An electronic copy of the lease agreement will be sent to you and you will need to sign it within 24 hours to move forward with the leasing process. There is an administration fee payment of $250.00 also due upon approval. There the total monthly payment of the rent and rental tax will be listed as well as a $10.00 monthly admin charge.

No smoking of tobacco, marijuana or any other substance is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply as to the type and number of animals. One applicant per household is required to complete our animal policy screening (regardless of if you have an animal or not.) must use the Pet Screening process whether you have a pet, an ESA animal or no animal. There is no fee for an ESA or if you do not have a pet. Pet application fee is $20.00 per pet. Pet monthly rent and deposit may apply.

Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zr_1SmXPbwE4Ku9z0rZaLJzxGR3KLdxL

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 North Alder Court have any available units?
477 North Alder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 North Alder Court have?
Some of 477 North Alder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 North Alder Court currently offering any rent specials?
477 North Alder Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 North Alder Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 North Alder Court is pet friendly.
Does 477 North Alder Court offer parking?
Yes, 477 North Alder Court does offer parking.
Does 477 North Alder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 North Alder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 North Alder Court have a pool?
Yes, 477 North Alder Court has a pool.
Does 477 North Alder Court have accessible units?
No, 477 North Alder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 477 North Alder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 North Alder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College