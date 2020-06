4768 E IRONHORSE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME TO THIS SEMI-CUSTOM TOLL BROTHERS HOME IN DESIRABLE POWER RANCH..HOME FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS WITH OVER 4200SQFT..VAULTED CEILINGS WITH INCREDIBLE ENTRY CHANDELIER..OVER 100K IN TUMBLED TRAVERTINE AND NEW CARPET..GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HIGH END GRANITE AND SUB-ZERO FRIDGE, JEN AIRR PRO SERIES APPLIANCES..MASTER BEDRROM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HIS AND HERS WALK IN CLOSETS..HUGE LOFT WITH ADDITIONAL 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS..GAS FIRE PLACE..NEW HOT WATER HEATER..OVERSIZED THREE CAR GARAGE.