All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4756 E LAUREL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4756 E LAUREL Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

4756 E LAUREL Avenue

4756 East Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4756 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**Coming Soon- Tenant Moving Out March 31st** Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental with Community Pool in the Highly Desirable La Aldea Community! Located Just Minutes From Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment Including the Superstition Spring Plaza with Quick Access to the US 60 Freeway Make This Location Just About Perfect! Interior features Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
4756 E LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 4756 E LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4756 E LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4756 E LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 E LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 E LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4756 E LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College