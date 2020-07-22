4756 E LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

**Coming Soon- Tenant Moving Out March 31st** Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental with Community Pool in the Highly Desirable La Aldea Community! Located Just Minutes From Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment Including the Superstition Spring Plaza with Quick Access to the US 60 Freeway Make This Location Just About Perfect! Interior features Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats