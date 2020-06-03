4736 S Watauga Drive

Amenities
Horizon Chandler - Property Id: 225345
Beautiful, new home in South Chandler. This family friendly 2,045 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an Loft now boasts:
- New Kitchen
- New Master Bath Shower (w/ dual shower heads)
- New Garage Doors
- New HVAC Unit + zoning
- New Tankless Water Heater
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from 202 freeway- 101 Price Corridor offices, Chandler Shopping & Santan Mall shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within few miles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225345
(RLNE5649970)