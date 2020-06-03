All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4736 S Watauga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4736 S Watauga Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4736 S Watauga Drive

4736 South Watauga Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4736 South Watauga Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Horizon Chandler - Property Id: 225345

Beautiful, new home in South Chandler. This family friendly 2,045 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an Loft now boasts:

- New Kitchen
- New Master Bath Shower (w/ dual shower heads)
- New Garage Doors
- New HVAC Unit + zoning
- New Tankless Water Heater

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from 202 freeway- 101 Price Corridor offices, Chandler Shopping & Santan Mall shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within few miles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225345
Property Id 225345

(RLNE5649970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 S Watauga Drive have any available units?
4736 S Watauga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4736 S Watauga Drive have?
Some of 4736 S Watauga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 S Watauga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4736 S Watauga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 S Watauga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4736 S Watauga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4736 S Watauga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4736 S Watauga Drive offers parking.
Does 4736 S Watauga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4736 S Watauga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 S Watauga Drive have a pool?
No, 4736 S Watauga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4736 S Watauga Drive have accessible units?
No, 4736 S Watauga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 S Watauga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 S Watauga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College