4736 S Watauga Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Horizon Chandler - Property Id: 225345



Beautiful, new home in South Chandler. This family friendly 2,045 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an Loft now boasts:



- New Kitchen

- New Master Bath Shower (w/ dual shower heads)

- New Garage Doors

- New HVAC Unit + zoning

- New Tankless Water Heater



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from 202 freeway- 101 Price Corridor offices, Chandler Shopping & Santan Mall shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within few miles.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225345

Property Id 225345



(RLNE5649970)