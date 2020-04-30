4732 E BARBARITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Brand new, never lived in home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits in a gated community and is full of upgrades. Modern charcoal maple cabinets throughout with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Barn wood style wood tile all downstairs and in the bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. Contemporary square sinks in the bathrooms with a large soaking tub in the master. Soft water system and a tankless water heater. The landscaping is low maintenance. The community pool is at the end of the street and the house is just minutes from shopping, dining, and Banner hospital. This house is in the center of it all!