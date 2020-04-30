All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:11 PM

4732 E BARBARITA Avenue

4732 E Barbarita Ave · (602) 942-4200
Location

4732 E Barbarita Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2058 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Brand new, never lived in home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits in a gated community and is full of upgrades. Modern charcoal maple cabinets throughout with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Barn wood style wood tile all downstairs and in the bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. Contemporary square sinks in the bathrooms with a large soaking tub in the master. Soft water system and a tankless water heater. The landscaping is low maintenance. The community pool is at the end of the street and the house is just minutes from shopping, dining, and Banner hospital. This house is in the center of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have any available units?
4732 E BARBARITA Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have?
Some of 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4732 E BARBARITA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 E BARBARITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
