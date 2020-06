4710 E Olney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS. HOME FEATURES BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT!!LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM BOTH HAVE NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FORMAL LIVING AREA & LAUNDRY OFF ENTRY. FAMILY ROOM OPENS INTO KITCHEN & FORMAL DINING ROOM MAKING IT GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND FAMILY TIME. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS GOOD SIZED & HAVE AMPLE STORAGE. YOU WILL LOVE THIS LAYOUT!! ENCLOSED SIDE YARD WITH LANDSCAPING IS PERFECT FOR GRILLING OR LOUNGING. COMMUNITY INCLUDES HEATED POOL & SPA, WIDE OPEN GRASSY AREAS & CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND!! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT!