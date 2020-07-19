4668 S. San Jacinto St.

Amenities

Dazzling Coronado Ranch Beauty Across from Park! - Don't miss this dazzling and sunny single story beauty in desirable Coronado Ranch! Your front porch overlooks a green, lush community park, and the 4 bedroom/2 bathroom, 1903sf open floorplan is inviting and warm. With fresh clean carpet and 20" ceramic tile floors, brand new window coverings, brand new washer/dryer, and sparkling new stainless steel dishwasher, you'll find reasons to be impressed throughout this gorgeous home. Call Kristin at 480-236-7195 today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE3264676)