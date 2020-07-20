455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool garage

Upgraded Neely Farms Charmer! - Elegant two story home with lots of upgrades and a 3 car garage. This large home features 5 bedrooms including a huge game room or extra master bedroom upstairs. Perfect home if a 2nd master or in-law quarters are needed. Rooms upstairs. Custom paint throughout and a large backyard with a pool for entertaining. Beautiful back yard with full size patio and swimming pool. If you are looking for large home with 3 car garage and pool in Gilbert this is it.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2406792)