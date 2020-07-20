All apartments in Gilbert
455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188

455 East Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

455 East Ranch Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
Upgraded Neely Farms Charmer! - Elegant two story home with lots of upgrades and a 3 car garage. This large home features 5 bedrooms including a huge game room or extra master bedroom upstairs. Perfect home if a 2nd master or in-law quarters are needed. Rooms upstairs. Custom paint throughout and a large backyard with a pool for entertaining. Beautiful back yard with full size patio and swimming pool. If you are looking for large home with 3 car garage and pool in Gilbert this is it.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2406792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have any available units?
455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have?
Some of 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 currently offering any rent specials?
455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 pet-friendly?
No, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 offer parking?
Yes, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 offers parking.
Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have a pool?
Yes, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 has a pool.
Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have accessible units?
No, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 does not have accessible units.
Does 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 E. Ranch Rd. 20613188 does not have units with dishwashers.
