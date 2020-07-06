All apartments in Gilbert
4537 Granite Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

4537 Granite Street

4537 South Granite Street · No Longer Available
Location

4537 South Granite Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood off Val Vista/Queen Creek within the Estates at Spectrum. features 2183 sq ft. 3 bed, 2 bath plus a large bonus room. Large eat-in breakfast area, Split floor for lots of privacy. Lots of natural light, new paint and carpet throughout. Large master walk-in closet. New window coverings, Covered patio, nice landscape, all appliances included.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Required Renters Insurance listing Transcity Property Management as additionally insured.

Text Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116 or email her at barb@ transcitypm.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

