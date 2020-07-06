4537 Granite Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood off Val Vista/Queen Creek within the Estates at Spectrum. features 2183 sq ft. 3 bed, 2 bath plus a large bonus room. Large eat-in breakfast area, Split floor for lots of privacy. Lots of natural light, new paint and carpet throughout. Large master walk-in closet. New window coverings, Covered patio, nice landscape, all appliances included.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Required Renters Insurance listing Transcity Property Management as additionally insured.



Text Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116 or email her at barb@ transcitypm.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.