447 N ALDER Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gilbert, AZ - Furnished vacation rental freshly remodeled and exuding the best of Downtown Gilbert's charm! Entertain in or walk out the back path to one of the many shops, restaurants, entertainment venues or events Downtown Gilbert has to offer. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 comfy queen beds and 1 double comfortably sleeps 6. 2 car garage, private laundry and no shared walls. This is a stand alone home. Beautiful lush tree lined community Includes a community pool, ramadas and bbq and playground. Quick commute to 60 and 101 for great valley wide access.