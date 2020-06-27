All apartments in Gilbert
4458 S Inez Court
4458 S Inez Court

4458 South Inez Court · No Longer Available
Location

4458 South Inez Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3600 SFT, 3 car garage House with pool in Gilbert - New community splash-pad at the end of the cul de sac. This home features the premier floor plan in Coronado Ranch! Home has open flow with great natural light, vaulted ceilings, large family room, & new granite in the kitchen! Shutters throughout home provide a feeling of exclusive luxury. Fresh Manchester Tan paint. As you run your hand along the gorgeous wood/iron-rod bannister upstairs, you stop off at the loft that can be your sitting area, playroom or anything you imagine! Intercom system throughout home for talk/music. Home has it all & will not disappoint, do not wait! Coronado Ranch is one of the most desired neighborhoods in Gilbert.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL SCOTTEE AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-274-5510 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE4431672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4458 S Inez Court have any available units?
4458 S Inez Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4458 S Inez Court have?
Some of 4458 S Inez Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4458 S Inez Court currently offering any rent specials?
4458 S Inez Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4458 S Inez Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4458 S Inez Court is pet friendly.
Does 4458 S Inez Court offer parking?
Yes, 4458 S Inez Court offers parking.
Does 4458 S Inez Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4458 S Inez Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4458 S Inez Court have a pool?
Yes, 4458 S Inez Court has a pool.
Does 4458 S Inez Court have accessible units?
No, 4458 S Inez Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4458 S Inez Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4458 S Inez Court does not have units with dishwashers.
