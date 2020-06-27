4458 S Inez Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3600 SFT, 3 car garage House with pool in Gilbert - New community splash-pad at the end of the cul de sac. This home features the premier floor plan in Coronado Ranch! Home has open flow with great natural light, vaulted ceilings, large family room, & new granite in the kitchen! Shutters throughout home provide a feeling of exclusive luxury. Fresh Manchester Tan paint. As you run your hand along the gorgeous wood/iron-rod bannister upstairs, you stop off at the loft that can be your sitting area, playroom or anything you imagine! Intercom system throughout home for talk/music. Home has it all & will not disappoint, do not wait! Coronado Ranch is one of the most desired neighborhoods in Gilbert.



CALL SCOTTEE AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-274-5510 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



