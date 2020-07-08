All apartments in Gilbert
4420 E Blue Sage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4420 E Blue Sage

4420 East Blue Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

4420 East Blue Sage Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e65a4c00fb ----
Absolutely GORGEOUS house in the \'\'Grange\'\' sector of Power Ranch in Gilbert. Highly upgraded home with granite counters, and staggered mahogoney cabinets. Kitchen island as well, eat-in kitchen both overlooking the family room. Neutral paint t/o, wrought iron wooden staircase. Bonus room downstairs with full bath. Backyard complete w/built in BBQ, firepit, grass & mature landscaping. Large master bedroom w HUGE closet & sep shower & tub. Corner lot just walking distance from elementary school(Centennial)and tot lot with playground and basketball court. Enjoy all the amenities that Power Ranch has to offer with swimming pools, fishing, splash pad, tennis courts and much much more. Welcome home!

*Renter\'s insurance required.
*Tenant responsible for maintaining landscape

Move In Cost:
$2250 Rent, plus tax
$2250 Security Deposit
$100 Admin. Fee
$40 Application fee, per adult

Community Pool
Fishing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 E Blue Sage have any available units?
4420 E Blue Sage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 E Blue Sage have?
Some of 4420 E Blue Sage's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 E Blue Sage currently offering any rent specials?
4420 E Blue Sage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 E Blue Sage pet-friendly?
No, 4420 E Blue Sage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4420 E Blue Sage offer parking?
No, 4420 E Blue Sage does not offer parking.
Does 4420 E Blue Sage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 E Blue Sage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 E Blue Sage have a pool?
Yes, 4420 E Blue Sage has a pool.
Does 4420 E Blue Sage have accessible units?
No, 4420 E Blue Sage does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 E Blue Sage have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 E Blue Sage does not have units with dishwashers.

