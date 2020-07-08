4420 E Blue Sage

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e65a4c00fb ----

Absolutely GORGEOUS house in the \'\'Grange\'\' sector of Power Ranch in Gilbert. Highly upgraded home with granite counters, and staggered mahogoney cabinets. Kitchen island as well, eat-in kitchen both overlooking the family room. Neutral paint t/o, wrought iron wooden staircase. Bonus room downstairs with full bath. Backyard complete w/built in BBQ, firepit, grass & mature landscaping. Large master bedroom w HUGE closet & sep shower & tub. Corner lot just walking distance from elementary school(Centennial)and tot lot with playground and basketball court. Enjoy all the amenities that Power Ranch has to offer with swimming pools, fishing, splash pad, tennis courts and much much more. Welcome home!



*Renter\'s insurance required.

*Tenant responsible for maintaining landscape



Move In Cost:

$2250 Rent, plus tax

$2250 Security Deposit

$100 Admin. Fee

$40 Application fee, per adult



Community Pool

Fishing