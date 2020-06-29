438 E VAUGHN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

Fabulous three bedroom two bath home On The Water located on a dead end street - Just painted - Pool, including full pool service - Three car garage - Fireplace - Vaulted ceilings - Tile throughout - Master suite has double sinks, split soaker tub and custom shower, private toilet room and HUGE master closet - Separate living and family rooms - Dining room and breakfast nook too - Third BR is a den option - Community pool too - Great views of the lake - Orange and grapefruit trees - Walk to downtown Gilbert with great restaurants, etc. - Near canal for jogging, biking, etc. - Landscaping also included - Pool table can be removed - Jets at MBA not working, water softner as-is