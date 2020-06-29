All apartments in Gilbert
Location

438 East Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Fabulous three bedroom two bath home On The Water located on a dead end street - Just painted - Pool, including full pool service - Three car garage - Fireplace - Vaulted ceilings - Tile throughout - Master suite has double sinks, split soaker tub and custom shower, private toilet room and HUGE master closet - Separate living and family rooms - Dining room and breakfast nook too - Third BR is a den option - Community pool too - Great views of the lake - Orange and grapefruit trees - Walk to downtown Gilbert with great restaurants, etc. - Near canal for jogging, biking, etc. - Landscaping also included - Pool table can be removed - Jets at MBA not working, water softner as-is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have any available units?
438 E VAUGHN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have?
Some of 438 E VAUGHN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 E VAUGHN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
438 E VAUGHN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 E VAUGHN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue offers parking.
Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue has a pool.
Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 438 E VAUGHN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 E VAUGHN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

