4340 E TOLEDO Street

Come see this gorgeous, like-new home in Solana Town Center! Built in 2017, this home has numerous upgrades throughout. The first floor greets you with a beautiful open concept floor plan. The kitchen boasts a large island, granite sink, SPARKLING quartz countertops and upgraded white cabinets stacked to the ceiling; along with upgraded stainless steel appliances and a spacious panty. The dining room is accentuated by a beautiful chandelier. Upstairs, find a retreat with three spacious bedrooms EACH with walk-in closets and dual walk-in closets in the master. Additionally, there is a large loft area upstairs perfect for a game or movie room! Master bathroom has executive height dual sinks with the same SPARKLING quartz countertops, as well as a large garden tub with shower. Washer & Dryer on pedestals included with the home, along with Reverse Osmosis and Soft Water system. Enjoy the beautiful resort style pool, playground, and community grounds just a short walk from the home.

The location is ideal providing easy access to the Loop 202 Freeway, San Tan Village, Top Golf, Main Event, Agritopia, and more! Close proximity to the ASU Polytechnic Campus and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport too!

Come see it before it's too late!