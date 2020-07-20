4328 E Jasper Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful end unit tri-level condominium available for $1395 per month beginning June 1, 2019. This 2 bed/2 bath home is located in the Gardens community of Gilbert. This unit is in the process of getting updated! Will have NEW flooring, NEW paint and NEW light fixtures throughout. Also features granite countertops and all black appliances. This lovely home offers vaulted ceilings, a spacious loft overlooking the living area, a 2 car tandem garage and an awesome spiral staircase. Enjoy the Garden community amenities including a pools, sports courts, childrens playgrounds and walking/biking paths! Conveniently located close to the 202 and near local Shopping, Medical and Entertainment.