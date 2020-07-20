All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:13 AM

4328 E Jasper Dr

4328 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4328 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful end unit tri-level condominium available for $1395 per month beginning June 1, 2019. This 2 bed/2 bath home is located in the Gardens community of Gilbert. This unit is in the process of getting updated! Will have NEW flooring, NEW paint and NEW light fixtures throughout. Also features granite countertops and all black appliances. This lovely home offers vaulted ceilings, a spacious loft overlooking the living area, a 2 car tandem garage and an awesome spiral staircase. Enjoy the Garden community amenities including a pools, sports courts, childrens playgrounds and walking/biking paths! Conveniently located close to the 202 and near local Shopping, Medical and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 E Jasper Dr have any available units?
4328 E Jasper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 E Jasper Dr have?
Some of 4328 E Jasper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 E Jasper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4328 E Jasper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 E Jasper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4328 E Jasper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4328 E Jasper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4328 E Jasper Dr offers parking.
Does 4328 E Jasper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 E Jasper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 E Jasper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4328 E Jasper Dr has a pool.
Does 4328 E Jasper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4328 E Jasper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 E Jasper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 E Jasper Dr has units with dishwashers.
