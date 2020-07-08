All apartments in Gilbert
4316 E PARK Avenue

4316 E Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4316 E Park Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CURRENTLY SEVERAL APS IN REVIEW. Agents no need to call L.A. unless question or submitting app. Text or email pls.Morrison Ranch 2 story*lots of upgrades*Gorgeous Hm w/Designer Paint*Formal Lvg & Dining Rms*Fm Rm dwnstairs*Loft with blt in desk*Kitch Granite Cntrs* Upgraded Cabs*SxS Fridge Ice/Wtr*Kitchen Island*Black Appliances*Bdrm & 3/4bth Dwnstaris & 3 bdrms up with Huge Loft w/Blt in Desk*Undr Stair Storage*Front Load W/D &Pedestals Upstairs*Ceiling Fans T/O*20''tile in all the right places*Upgraded Nuetral Biege Carpet*Large Mstr Bdrm*Mstr bath, dbl Sinks*Sep Tub/Shwr*Walk-In Closet*Grass & Pavers in B/y*Rm msmts approx* Tenant to Verify & Satisfy Msmts *Occupied thru Mar2019 Avail April 1st 18mth-2yr lease*Sorry no pets. 1k earnest dep applies toward 1725 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 E PARK Avenue have any available units?
4316 E PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 E PARK Avenue have?
Some of 4316 E PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 E PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4316 E PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 E PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4316 E PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4316 E PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4316 E PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4316 E PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 E PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 E PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4316 E PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4316 E PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4316 E PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 E PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 E PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
