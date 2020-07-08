4316 E PARK Avenue

Amenities

CURRENTLY SEVERAL APS IN REVIEW. Agents no need to call L.A. unless question or submitting app. Text or email pls.Morrison Ranch 2 story*lots of upgrades*Gorgeous Hm w/Designer Paint*Formal Lvg & Dining Rms*Fm Rm dwnstairs*Loft with blt in desk*Kitch Granite Cntrs* Upgraded Cabs*SxS Fridge Ice/Wtr*Kitchen Island*Black Appliances*Bdrm & 3/4bth Dwnstaris & 3 bdrms up with Huge Loft w/Blt in Desk*Undr Stair Storage*Front Load W/D &Pedestals Upstairs*Ceiling Fans T/O*20''tile in all the right places*Upgraded Nuetral Biege Carpet*Large Mstr Bdrm*Mstr bath, dbl Sinks*Sep Tub/Shwr*Walk-In Closet*Grass & Pavers in B/y*Rm msmts approx* Tenant to Verify & Satisfy Msmts *Occupied thru Mar2019 Avail April 1st 18mth-2yr lease*Sorry no pets. 1k earnest dep applies toward 1725 security deposit