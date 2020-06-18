All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:18 PM

4307 E Jasper Dr

Location

4307 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
This Home offers 3-Bedrooms 2 full baths and 1262 sq ft of living space. Built in 2005 this stand alone home is located off of Power & the loop 202 near Ray and Recker. Vaulted ceilings and dual pane windows make for a bright and spacious feeling. Diagonal tile in the entryway, laundry, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counters & solid hickory cabinets in kitchen and bath. Upgraded kitchen with pantry includes ivory refridgerator, stove,microwave,dishwasher and dual deep sinks with disposal. Livingroom, dining area or sit down bar. Laundry room with washer and dryer off spacious 2 car garage. Park like setting includes multiple pool areas with barbques, volleyball and basketball courts and numerous play areas for children. New hospital,retail, parks & Williams Gateway Airport make this a very convenient and private location. A must see ! Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Community amenities include 2 swimming pools and several playground areas. $1395 Refundable Deposit $400 non-refundable fee +5% monthly tax/admin Sorry NO Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 E Jasper Dr have any available units?
4307 E Jasper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 E Jasper Dr have?
Some of 4307 E Jasper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 E Jasper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4307 E Jasper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 E Jasper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4307 E Jasper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4307 E Jasper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4307 E Jasper Dr offers parking.
Does 4307 E Jasper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 E Jasper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 E Jasper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4307 E Jasper Dr has a pool.
Does 4307 E Jasper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4307 E Jasper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 E Jasper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 E Jasper Dr has units with dishwashers.
