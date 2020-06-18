4307 E Jasper Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

This Home offers 3-Bedrooms 2 full baths and 1262 sq ft of living space. Built in 2005 this stand alone home is located off of Power & the loop 202 near Ray and Recker. Vaulted ceilings and dual pane windows make for a bright and spacious feeling. Diagonal tile in the entryway, laundry, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counters & solid hickory cabinets in kitchen and bath. Upgraded kitchen with pantry includes ivory refridgerator, stove,microwave,dishwasher and dual deep sinks with disposal. Livingroom, dining area or sit down bar. Laundry room with washer and dryer off spacious 2 car garage. Park like setting includes multiple pool areas with barbques, volleyball and basketball courts and numerous play areas for children. New hospital,retail, parks & Williams Gateway Airport make this a very convenient and private location. A must see ! Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Community amenities include 2 swimming pools and several playground areas. $1395 Refundable Deposit $400 non-refundable fee +5% monthly tax/admin Sorry NO Pets Allowed