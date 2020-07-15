4295 E Jasper Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE 5/1/19!!! - Home sweet home! This beautiful French Country tri-level home is located in The Gardens community of Gilbert. Fall in love with this floor plan that offers a formal living room, family room and three spacious bedrooms! This cared for home has neutral paint colors throughout along with tile, wood flooring, & carpet. The upgraded kitchen has black appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters and a breakfast bar! Each bedroom is spacious, with the master including a large walk in closet, separate sitting area and an adjoining bath. Enjoy the community amenities including the refreshing blue pool, children's playground, basketball court & walking paths. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



