Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4295 E Jasper Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4295 E Jasper Dr

4295 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4295 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 5/1/19!!! - Home sweet home! This beautiful French Country tri-level home is located in The Gardens community of Gilbert. Fall in love with this floor plan that offers a formal living room, family room and three spacious bedrooms! This cared for home has neutral paint colors throughout along with tile, wood flooring, & carpet. The upgraded kitchen has black appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters and a breakfast bar! Each bedroom is spacious, with the master including a large walk in closet, separate sitting area and an adjoining bath. Enjoy the community amenities including the refreshing blue pool, children's playground, basketball court & walking paths. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4826749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4295 E Jasper Dr have any available units?
4295 E Jasper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4295 E Jasper Dr have?
Some of 4295 E Jasper Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4295 E Jasper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4295 E Jasper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 E Jasper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4295 E Jasper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4295 E Jasper Dr offer parking?
No, 4295 E Jasper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4295 E Jasper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4295 E Jasper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 E Jasper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4295 E Jasper Dr has a pool.
Does 4295 E Jasper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4295 E Jasper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 E Jasper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4295 E Jasper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
