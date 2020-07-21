4294 East Melody Drive

Amenities

Charming single-story house, 2 bedroom & 2 bath with a den in SUPERSTITION MEADOWS. This home features an semi open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Fridge included! Large open family room and dining area, excellent for entertaining with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has two closets, one is a large walk in closet! Full master bathroom with dual sinks with separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile throughout entire house. Covered extended patio! Low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back. Huge 2 car garage with an abundance of storage space. Corner lot home with an RV Gate too! This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



