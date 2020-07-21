All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:49 AM

4294 East Melody Drive

4294 E Melody Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4294 E Melody Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming single-story house, 2 bedroom & 2 bath with a den in SUPERSTITION MEADOWS. This home features an semi open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Fridge included! Large open family room and dining area, excellent for entertaining with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has two closets, one is a large walk in closet! Full master bathroom with dual sinks with separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile throughout entire house. Covered extended patio! Low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back. Huge 2 car garage with an abundance of storage space. Corner lot home with an RV Gate too! This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4294 East Melody Drive have any available units?
4294 East Melody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4294 East Melody Drive have?
Some of 4294 East Melody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4294 East Melody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4294 East Melody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4294 East Melody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4294 East Melody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4294 East Melody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4294 East Melody Drive offers parking.
Does 4294 East Melody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4294 East Melody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4294 East Melody Drive have a pool?
No, 4294 East Melody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4294 East Melody Drive have accessible units?
No, 4294 East Melody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4294 East Melody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4294 East Melody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
