Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4292 E MARSHALL Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

4292 E MARSHALL Avenue

4292 East Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4292 East Marshall Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! 4 Beds | 2 Baths | 2 Car Garage | single level home in highly sought-after community of Power Ranch. Spacious Foyer entry into living room with plantation shutters. New Carpet and Fresh New Paint throughout. New Epoxy floors in Garage. Kitchen features high grade Cherry Cabinets,Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range. Fireplace in living makes it a cozy place. Master includes wooden blinds, huge walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard. perfect for entertaining. This desirable master planned community offers plenty of amenities.Top Gilbert school District. Perfect place to live and entertainment !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have any available units?
4292 E MARSHALL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have?
Some of 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4292 E MARSHALL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4292 E MARSHALL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
