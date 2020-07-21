4292 E MARSHALL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!! 4 Beds | 2 Baths | 2 Car Garage | single level home in highly sought-after community of Power Ranch. Spacious Foyer entry into living room with plantation shutters. New Carpet and Fresh New Paint throughout. New Epoxy floors in Garage. Kitchen features high grade Cherry Cabinets,Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range. Fireplace in living makes it a cozy place. Master includes wooden blinds, huge walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard. perfect for entertaining. This desirable master planned community offers plenty of amenities.Top Gilbert school District. Perfect place to live and entertainment !!!