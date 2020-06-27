4262 S Shady Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this awesome 4 bedroom home located in Power Ranch! It has 4 spacious bedroom with formal living/dining room up front and open kitchen with eat-in kitchen area off the great room! Open, light, bright with neutral tile and wood floors to fit everyones decor. Master split with one bedroom close for convenience and another two bedrooms up front! Perfect home in a perfect community... Power Ranch offers so much! Community pools, children's play areas, hiking, jogging trails, picnic areas, catch and release fishing lake, and more! You will love this community!! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!