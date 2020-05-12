4258 E Rawhide St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Recker Road & Elliot Road

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 3.5

Sq. Footage: 3,305

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

------------------------------



No Application Fees! This 4 bedroom plus loft, 3.5 bathroom Gilbert has many upgrades including neutral two-tone paint throughout, tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in living room and bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Tons of living space with large family room, living room, upstairs loft and formal dining area. Open and upgraded kitchen features separate dining area, pantry, upgraded cabinets, granite back splash and counter tops, large island, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Artificial turf backyard and easy to maintain landscaping in front and backyards. Neighborhood includes many great areas, parks, basketball, playgrounds and more.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12 Month minimum lease.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.