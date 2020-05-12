All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4258 E Rawhide St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4258 E Rawhide St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

4258 E Rawhide St

4258 East Rawhide Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4258 East Rawhide Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Recker Road & Elliot Road
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 3.5
Sq. Footage: 3,305
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! This 4 bedroom plus loft, 3.5 bathroom Gilbert has many upgrades including neutral two-tone paint throughout, tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in living room and bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds throughout. Tons of living space with large family room, living room, upstairs loft and formal dining area. Open and upgraded kitchen features separate dining area, pantry, upgraded cabinets, granite back splash and counter tops, large island, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Artificial turf backyard and easy to maintain landscaping in front and backyards. Neighborhood includes many great areas, parks, basketball, playgrounds and more.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12 Month minimum lease.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 E Rawhide St have any available units?
4258 E Rawhide St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4258 E Rawhide St have?
Some of 4258 E Rawhide St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 E Rawhide St currently offering any rent specials?
4258 E Rawhide St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 E Rawhide St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 E Rawhide St is pet friendly.
Does 4258 E Rawhide St offer parking?
No, 4258 E Rawhide St does not offer parking.
Does 4258 E Rawhide St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 E Rawhide St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 E Rawhide St have a pool?
No, 4258 E Rawhide St does not have a pool.
Does 4258 E Rawhide St have accessible units?
No, 4258 E Rawhide St does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 E Rawhide St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4258 E Rawhide St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College