Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the highly sought after subdivision of Arbor Walk. With an open floorplan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous flooring and a mere 5 minute walk to fabulous restaurants in the heart of downtown Gilbert...it's perfect for those desiring an active lifestyle! You won't want to miss this one!