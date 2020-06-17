All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

4243 E BRUCE Court

4243 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4243 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
This home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 baths plus a den. The kitchen includes granite counters, nice tile in high traffic areas & new carpet. This house sits on a large lot just over 6,000 sqft. It is just 3 steps away from the park and a stocked fishing lake that sits near the end of a cul-de-sac. The landscaping is newly completed in both front and back yards! Also, the landscaping services are included in the rent! This is an excellent opportunity to live in Morrison Ranch. This community has tree lined streets, parks, basketball courts, fishing lakes, & walking trails. Gorgeous highly sought after community. Home owner is wanting an 18month or longer lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 E BRUCE Court have any available units?
4243 E BRUCE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4243 E BRUCE Court have?
Some of 4243 E BRUCE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 E BRUCE Court currently offering any rent specials?
4243 E BRUCE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 E BRUCE Court pet-friendly?
No, 4243 E BRUCE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4243 E BRUCE Court offer parking?
Yes, 4243 E BRUCE Court offers parking.
Does 4243 E BRUCE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 E BRUCE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 E BRUCE Court have a pool?
No, 4243 E BRUCE Court does not have a pool.
Does 4243 E BRUCE Court have accessible units?
No, 4243 E BRUCE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 E BRUCE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 E BRUCE Court has units with dishwashers.

