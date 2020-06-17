4243 E BRUCE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking basketball court fireplace

This home offers 2 bedrooms & 2 baths plus a den. The kitchen includes granite counters, nice tile in high traffic areas & new carpet. This house sits on a large lot just over 6,000 sqft. It is just 3 steps away from the park and a stocked fishing lake that sits near the end of a cul-de-sac. The landscaping is newly completed in both front and back yards! Also, the landscaping services are included in the rent! This is an excellent opportunity to live in Morrison Ranch. This community has tree lined streets, parks, basketball courts, fishing lakes, & walking trails. Gorgeous highly sought after community. Home owner is wanting an 18month or longer lease term.