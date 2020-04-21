4236 E Cotton Ct

Amenities
Highly Sought After Morrison Ranch 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home available September 1st! Morrison Ranch is known for their large parks, lake community and convenient location. Home has an open floorpan downstairs with a great room and kitchen combined. Kitchen includes granite countertops, cherry cabinets, large pantry and all appliances included. Walk upstairs and enter the large loft. 2 bedrooms upstairs and the large master bedroom. Master bathroom includes separate shower/tub and walk in closet.