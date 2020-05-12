All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4225 E Towne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4225 E Towne Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

4225 E Towne Lane

4225 East Towne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4225 East Towne Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level 4 bedroom plus bonus room, 2 bathroom Gilbert Home. This home has a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room, tile in high traffic areas and neutral paint throughout. Lots of living space room with family room, separate living room, formal dining and separate bonus room / den. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space, large island, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, stove top microwave and dining area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans and walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Two car garage with third garage converted to the den. Backyard has extended cover patio, grass area, and side yard for storage. Close to schools, restaurants and easy access to 202 and 60 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 E Towne Lane have any available units?
4225 E Towne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 E Towne Lane have?
Some of 4225 E Towne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 E Towne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4225 E Towne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 E Towne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4225 E Towne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4225 E Towne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4225 E Towne Lane offers parking.
Does 4225 E Towne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 E Towne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 E Towne Lane have a pool?
No, 4225 E Towne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4225 E Towne Lane have accessible units?
No, 4225 E Towne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 E Towne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 E Towne Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College