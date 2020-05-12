4225 E Towne Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single level 4 bedroom plus bonus room, 2 bathroom Gilbert Home. This home has a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room, tile in high traffic areas and neutral paint throughout. Lots of living space room with family room, separate living room, formal dining and separate bonus room / den. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space, large island, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, stove top microwave and dining area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans and walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Two car garage with third garage converted to the den. Backyard has extended cover patio, grass area, and side yard for storage. Close to schools, restaurants and easy access to 202 and 60 freeways.