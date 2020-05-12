4205 East Jasper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Very cute 2 story home in the Gardens Community. Fresh paint, updated, super clean.The kitchen features high grade granite slab counter tops with full granite backsplash, upgraded cabinets and pantry. Home has carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms and gorgeous wood floors throughout. Beautiful wood shutters.End unit, close to freeway and shopping. Close to parks and pools. Washer, dryer included. Small dog considered. Come see this beautiful home. Ready for immediate move in. Please email chris@worldclassprop.com for more details and info on applying.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.