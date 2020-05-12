All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4205 East Jasper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4205 East Jasper Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4205 East Jasper Drive

4205 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4205 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very cute 2 story home in the Gardens Community. Fresh paint, updated, super clean.The kitchen features high grade granite slab counter tops with full granite backsplash, upgraded cabinets and pantry. Home has carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms and gorgeous wood floors throughout. Beautiful wood shutters.End unit, close to freeway and shopping. Close to parks and pools. Washer, dryer included. Small dog considered. Come see this beautiful home. Ready for immediate move in. Please email chris@worldclassprop.com for more details and info on applying.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 East Jasper Drive have any available units?
4205 East Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 East Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4205 East Jasper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 East Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 East Jasper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 East Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 East Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4205 East Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 4205 East Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4205 East Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 East Jasper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 East Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4205 East Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4205 East Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 East Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 East Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 East Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College