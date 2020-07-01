4201 East San Remo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Appliances being replaced! Stunning Towne Meadows home with pool that has been nicely updated. Newer paint throughout. Newer tile throughout main area including over-sized great room with fireplace. Tile in kitchen and dining area, baths and hallways. New granite in large kitchen makes this a showplace! Fantastic split floor plan has master with bay window and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower plus walk-in closet on one side of the home. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on the other side. Relax in the gorgeous fenced pool or simply dine on the covered patio. This home is just a short walk to the lush neighborhood park. This home has it all!



Vacant on lockbox. Email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, tenant services, ''Apply Now''



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.