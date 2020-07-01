All apartments in Gilbert
4201 East San Remo Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:53 PM

4201 East San Remo Avenue

4201 E San Remo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4201 E San Remo Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Appliances being replaced! Stunning Towne Meadows home with pool that has been nicely updated. Newer paint throughout. Newer tile throughout main area including over-sized great room with fireplace. Tile in kitchen and dining area, baths and hallways. New granite in large kitchen makes this a showplace! Fantastic split floor plan has master with bay window and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower plus walk-in closet on one side of the home. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on the other side. Relax in the gorgeous fenced pool or simply dine on the covered patio. This home is just a short walk to the lush neighborhood park. This home has it all!

Vacant on lockbox. Email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, tenant services, ''Apply Now''

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have any available units?
4201 East San Remo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have?
Some of 4201 East San Remo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 East San Remo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4201 East San Remo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 East San Remo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 East San Remo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4201 East San Remo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 East San Remo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4201 East San Remo Avenue has a pool.
Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4201 East San Remo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 East San Remo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 East San Remo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
