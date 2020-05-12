419 N. Ranger Ct.

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert! - This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is exactly what you have been searching for. Home is ideally located with quick access to highly desirable Gilbert Schools and AZ Loop 202. This community has a resort-style feeling, with a beautiful community park complete with a playground, community pool, and spa. Inside the unit, you will fall in love with the neutral-toned tile, freshly painted walls, and beaming ceilings that open up the house to natural light. The kitchen has stunning wood cabinets and matching appliances. The master suite has a walk-in closet that is perfect for all of your belongings. The courtyard area has recently been updated with artificial turf and pavers, perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. This home won't last long! Schedule your showing today.

