4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Location, Location, Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 bath on a corner premium lot near a gorgeous park near a lake. If that is not enough a community heated pool & Spa, clubhouse for your private parties, tennis court. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile back splash, under cabinet lights. Upgrade includes wood like tiles, spacious great room with surround system. Save $$$with new energy efficient windows & duct which were professionally cleaned ,for your outdoor fun new artificial turf , new crushed granite, mature citrus trees. RV gate, plus large shed for your storage. Security system in place. Award winning HIgley Schools, Master Plan Power Ranch Community, close to shopping, restaurants and more.