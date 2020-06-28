All apartments in Gilbert
4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue
4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue

4167 East Sundance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4167 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Location, Location, Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 bath on a corner premium lot near a gorgeous park near a lake. If that is not enough a community heated pool & Spa, clubhouse for your private parties, tennis court. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, tile back splash, under cabinet lights. Upgrade includes wood like tiles, spacious great room with surround system. Save $$$with new energy efficient windows & duct which were professionally cleaned ,for your outdoor fun new artificial turf , new crushed granite, mature citrus trees. RV gate, plus large shed for your storage. Security system in place. Award winning HIgley Schools, Master Plan Power Ranch Community, close to shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have any available units?
4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have?
Some of 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4167 E SUNDANCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
