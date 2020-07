Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage pet friendly

Great home located in the highly desirable city of Gilbert. This home is located in a well kept community with parks, basketball courts and no maintenance pool! Two bedrms and two bathrooms with a loft space, open kitchen with granite counters and washer/dryer. No cats, dogs under 20lbs only and assistive animals allowed.