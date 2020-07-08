All apartments in Gilbert
4159 East Waterman Court

4159 East Waterman Court · No Longer Available
Location

4159 East Waterman Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In The Highly Sought After POWER RANCH Community! Conveniently located in Gilbert off of Higley & Germann! All Appliances Included! Close to 202 Freeway, Shopping, Schools and much more! This one wont last long at this price! Call Today!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 East Waterman Court have any available units?
4159 East Waterman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4159 East Waterman Court currently offering any rent specials?
4159 East Waterman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 East Waterman Court pet-friendly?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court offer parking?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court does not offer parking.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court have a pool?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court does not have a pool.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court have accessible units?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4159 East Waterman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4159 East Waterman Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4159 East Waterman Court has units with air conditioning.

