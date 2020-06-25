All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4115 E SARABAND Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4115 E SARABAND Way
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

4115 E SARABAND Way

4115 East Saraband Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4115 East Saraband Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED. Upon first arrival you'll notice the immaculate attention to detail this luxurious single story home provides! Along with 3 beautifully equipped bedrooms (1 King, 2 Queens) and 3 luxurious bathrooms, you'll find a higher level of comfort than most are used to. The immaculately maintained grounds and the luxuriouhigh end finishes give the feeling of true resort living, while the sparkling (non-heated) pool provides for the perfect area to cool off during the warm summer months. Guests will also appreciate the close proximity to the Seville Golf and Country Club where they'll find an abundance of amenities such as Heated Pools, Water Slides, Tennis Courts, Fitness Classes, Contemporary American Dining, a Spa and of course excellent Golfing. The inner Chef in you will admire the fully equipped kitchen featuring high quality appliances, updated cabinetry and high-end Quartz countertops. The home was designed with you in mind and details throughout just add to the elegance of the home. The formal living room with views of the pool is complimented by the open family living areas adjacent to the chefs kitchen. Each bedroom provides it's own privacy which blends nicely with the location within the community.

NOTE: There is a separate casita the the property that is used sporadically for some general client based business from 9am-5pm M-Th. There is not access to the home, and the home guests have no access to the Casita. There is a shared pathway to the casita, but there will be no interaction between guests and clients.

Seville Country Club has short and longer term memberships available for guest purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E SARABAND Way have any available units?
4115 E SARABAND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E SARABAND Way have?
Some of 4115 E SARABAND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E SARABAND Way currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E SARABAND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E SARABAND Way pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E SARABAND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4115 E SARABAND Way offer parking?
Yes, 4115 E SARABAND Way offers parking.
Does 4115 E SARABAND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E SARABAND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E SARABAND Way have a pool?
Yes, 4115 E SARABAND Way has a pool.
Does 4115 E SARABAND Way have accessible units?
No, 4115 E SARABAND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E SARABAND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 E SARABAND Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College