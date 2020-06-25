4115 E SARABAND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED. Upon first arrival you'll notice the immaculate attention to detail this luxurious single story home provides! Along with 3 beautifully equipped bedrooms (1 King, 2 Queens) and 3 luxurious bathrooms, you'll find a higher level of comfort than most are used to. The immaculately maintained grounds and the luxuriouhigh end finishes give the feeling of true resort living, while the sparkling (non-heated) pool provides for the perfect area to cool off during the warm summer months. Guests will also appreciate the close proximity to the Seville Golf and Country Club where they'll find an abundance of amenities such as Heated Pools, Water Slides, Tennis Courts, Fitness Classes, Contemporary American Dining, a Spa and of course excellent Golfing. The inner Chef in you will admire the fully equipped kitchen featuring high quality appliances, updated cabinetry and high-end Quartz countertops. The home was designed with you in mind and details throughout just add to the elegance of the home. The formal living room with views of the pool is complimented by the open family living areas adjacent to the chefs kitchen. Each bedroom provides it's own privacy which blends nicely with the location within the community.



NOTE: There is a separate casita the the property that is used sporadically for some general client based business from 9am-5pm M-Th. There is not access to the home, and the home guests have no access to the Casita. There is a shared pathway to the casita, but there will be no interaction between guests and clients.



Seville Country Club has short and longer term memberships available for guest purchase.