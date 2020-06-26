All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4115 E Rustler Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4115 E Rustler Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

4115 E Rustler Way

4115 East Rustler Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4115 East Rustler Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT WITH A FENCED POOL *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1611 square feet at Power Ranch in Gilbert. The interior features a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, security system, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system, resort style private pool with waterfall and tiled table with 4 seat bench, community pool/spa, clubhouse, community park and mountain views in a lake subdivision.

Cross Streets: Power Road/Queen Creek.
Directions: West on Queen Creek, right on Ranchhouse Parkway, left on Maverick, right on Rustler to property

(RLNE2058808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E Rustler Way have any available units?
4115 E Rustler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E Rustler Way have?
Some of 4115 E Rustler Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E Rustler Way currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E Rustler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E Rustler Way pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E Rustler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4115 E Rustler Way offer parking?
Yes, 4115 E Rustler Way offers parking.
Does 4115 E Rustler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E Rustler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E Rustler Way have a pool?
Yes, 4115 E Rustler Way has a pool.
Does 4115 E Rustler Way have accessible units?
No, 4115 E Rustler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E Rustler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 E Rustler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College