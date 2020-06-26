4115 E Rustler Way

Amenities

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT WITH A FENCED POOL *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1611 square feet at Power Ranch in Gilbert. The interior features a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, security system, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system, resort style private pool with waterfall and tiled table with 4 seat bench, community pool/spa, clubhouse, community park and mountain views in a lake subdivision.



Cross Streets: Power Road/Queen Creek.

Directions: West on Queen Creek, right on Ranchhouse Parkway, left on Maverick, right on Rustler to property



