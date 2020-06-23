All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4111 S HEMET Street

4111 South Hemet Street · No Longer Available
Location

4111 South Hemet Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely Home w/ Modern Hues of Light Grey, New Faux Lawn by Pool w/ View Fence to Gorgeous Greenbelt. All Appliances Included! Full Pool Service & Amazing Comm Amenities! Excellent Floor Plan w/ Great Rm Joining Family Rm to Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, S/S Appliances, Arcadia Doors To Covered Patio & View of Nice, Easy Care Yard; Natural Light! Downstairs Master w/ Lg Walk-in Closet is Fully Split from 3 Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets & Spacious Loft Upstairs. Laundry Rm Conveniently Upstairs Too! Enjoy Upgraded Lights, Ceiling Fans & Faux Wood Blinds. Amazing Power Ranch Amenities: Pools, Playgrounds, Sport Courts, Clubhouses, Lakes, Miles of Walk/Jog/Bike Trails; Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Please note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 S HEMET Street have any available units?
4111 S HEMET Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 S HEMET Street have?
Some of 4111 S HEMET Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 S HEMET Street currently offering any rent specials?
4111 S HEMET Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 S HEMET Street pet-friendly?
No, 4111 S HEMET Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4111 S HEMET Street offer parking?
Yes, 4111 S HEMET Street does offer parking.
Does 4111 S HEMET Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 S HEMET Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 S HEMET Street have a pool?
Yes, 4111 S HEMET Street has a pool.
Does 4111 S HEMET Street have accessible units?
No, 4111 S HEMET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 S HEMET Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 S HEMET Street has units with dishwashers.
