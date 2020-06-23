4111 S HEMET Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Lovely Home w/ Modern Hues of Light Grey, New Faux Lawn by Pool w/ View Fence to Gorgeous Greenbelt. All Appliances Included! Full Pool Service & Amazing Comm Amenities! Excellent Floor Plan w/ Great Rm Joining Family Rm to Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, S/S Appliances, Arcadia Doors To Covered Patio & View of Nice, Easy Care Yard; Natural Light! Downstairs Master w/ Lg Walk-in Closet is Fully Split from 3 Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets & Spacious Loft Upstairs. Laundry Rm Conveniently Upstairs Too! Enjoy Upgraded Lights, Ceiling Fans & Faux Wood Blinds. Amazing Power Ranch Amenities: Pools, Playgrounds, Sport Courts, Clubhouses, Lakes, Miles of Walk/Jog/Bike Trails; Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Please note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%