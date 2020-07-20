4074 E VEST Avenue

Amenities
Great location with easy Access to 202 and convenient retail in all directions. Kitchen has upgrades such as all Stainless Steel GE Appliances. Granite Counters and Dark Cherry Cabinets. Large Pantry. Home has all large tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Living room plus Formal Dining room or can be family room or den. 2'' blinds throughout. Master bedroom has huge walk in closet,double sinks and cultured marble vanities.Community Pool and parks. 9 foot plus ceilings. washer/dryer provided. Fresh paint. Small dog ok. Tenant is responsible for verifying all material facts.