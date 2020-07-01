4059 East Oakland Street

Amenities

**Coming Soon- Available June 8th. Showings to Begin on or Before June 5th** Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Community Pool! Located in The Willows, Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Interior Features Spacious Living Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters and Beechnut Cabinets (Refrigerator Included As-Is), Dining Area, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 6/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.