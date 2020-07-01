All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:50 AM

4059 East Oakland Street

4059 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4059 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
**Coming Soon- Available June 8th. Showings to Begin on or Before June 5th** Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Community Pool! Located in The Willows, Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Interior Features Spacious Living Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters and Beechnut Cabinets (Refrigerator Included As-Is), Dining Area, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 6/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 East Oakland Street have any available units?
4059 East Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4059 East Oakland Street have?
Some of 4059 East Oakland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4059 East Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4059 East Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 East Oakland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4059 East Oakland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4059 East Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 4059 East Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 4059 East Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4059 East Oakland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 East Oakland Street have a pool?
Yes, 4059 East Oakland Street has a pool.
Does 4059 East Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 4059 East Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 East Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 East Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

