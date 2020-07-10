4059 E Wagon Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e8858c0c0 ---- Come take a look at this beautiful and spacious 3 / 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Power Ranch community. A grassy park sits opposite of this newly painted home with vaulted ceilings. Other features you will appreciate include upgraded lighting, glass front kitchen cabinets and blinds throughout. The enclosed garage is set up as a bonus room with lots of storage and laminate wood floors. Pets considered based on strength of application. Come take a look before this rents to someone else! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable per-pet fee Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Community Pool Neighborhood Parks