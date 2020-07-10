All apartments in Gilbert
4059 E Wagon Cir

4059 East Wagon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4059 East Wagon Circle, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e8858c0c0 ---- Come take a look at this beautiful and spacious 3 / 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Power Ranch community. A grassy park sits opposite of this newly painted home with vaulted ceilings. Other features you will appreciate include upgraded lighting, glass front kitchen cabinets and blinds throughout. The enclosed garage is set up as a bonus room with lots of storage and laminate wood floors. Pets considered based on strength of application. Come take a look before this rents to someone else! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable per-pet fee Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Community Pool Neighborhood Parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

