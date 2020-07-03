All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4058 E Marshall Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4058 E Marshall Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4058 E Marshall Ave

4058 East Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4058 East Marshall Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
This extraordinary Power Ranch home is available for move in now! Weekly pool service and regular landscaping included in the rent! Perfect for entertaining, this unique home boats tons of mature landscaping with lush green grass, fruit trees, built in BBQ with a cozy fireplace and gazebo, large covered patio and a beautiful pool complete with a waterfall. Bonus 3-car garage. The interior boasts a lovely floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, along with formal dining room, family room, living room and a large open kitchen with an island. The master suite boasts double entry doors, dual sinks, roman tub, separate shower, private toilet room, large walk-in closet with shelving and is split from the other 3 upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the countless amenities Power Ranch has to offer including 2 lakes, 26 miles of trails, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer complex, clubhouses and so much more! $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5453427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 E Marshall Ave have any available units?
4058 E Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 E Marshall Ave have?
Some of 4058 E Marshall Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 E Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4058 E Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 E Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 E Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4058 E Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4058 E Marshall Ave offers parking.
Does 4058 E Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 E Marshall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 E Marshall Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4058 E Marshall Ave has a pool.
Does 4058 E Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 4058 E Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 E Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 E Marshall Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College