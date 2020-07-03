4058 E Marshall Ave

Amenities

This extraordinary Power Ranch home is available for move in now! Weekly pool service and regular landscaping included in the rent! Perfect for entertaining, this unique home boats tons of mature landscaping with lush green grass, fruit trees, built in BBQ with a cozy fireplace and gazebo, large covered patio and a beautiful pool complete with a waterfall. Bonus 3-car garage. The interior boasts a lovely floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, along with formal dining room, family room, living room and a large open kitchen with an island. The master suite boasts double entry doors, dual sinks, roman tub, separate shower, private toilet room, large walk-in closet with shelving and is split from the other 3 upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the countless amenities Power Ranch has to offer including 2 lakes, 26 miles of trails, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer complex, clubhouses and so much more! $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



