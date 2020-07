Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in the highly sought after Willows community. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, tile in the kitchen and nook areas. Easy to clean, black appliances. All rooms are upstairs and the master has two closets. The backyard is low maintenance and front yard is maintained by the HOA. Home is walking distance to the community pool and minutes from the shopping, schools and highway. Available now.