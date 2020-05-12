4046 E RANCH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

As you walk through this home's beautiful 8-ft. entry door you'll be greeted by soaring 9-ft. first-floor ceilings. The large great room leads to a private patio in the generous backyard where you can enjoy the outdoors. The adjacent gourmet kitchen offers staggered upper cabinets in Nutmeg, an island with a single-basin sink that's perfect for gatherings, and sleek stainless steel appliances, including a built-in oven, microwave, electric cooktop and dishwasher. Moving upstairs, you'll find a spacious loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, a secondary bath, and the master suite. The master bath boasts an oversized shower in lieu of tub. Sorry, no pets.There is a $150.00 onetime lease administration fee due when you move-in. Tenant is responsible for verifying all material facts.