4044 E OAKLAND Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Great location!! Easy access to shopping, freeway, and great schools. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home in the popular Willows Community in Gilbert, AZ. * corner home adjacent to an extra parking area - convenient for guests * large covered front porch overlooking the beautiful tree lined streets * two-tone paint throughout * rich cherry tone maple cabinets with crown molding * 18 inch tile * ceiling fans throughout * upgraded plumbing fixtures in bathrooms * washer, dryer and refrigerator included * The HOA maintains front yard and the side yard is low maintenance. 2 sparkling community pools * tot lots * large playground * basketball court * volleyball ** Available now.