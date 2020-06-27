All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4044 E OAKLAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4044 E OAKLAND Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

4044 E OAKLAND Street

4044 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4044 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Great location!! Easy access to shopping, freeway, and great schools. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home in the popular Willows Community in Gilbert, AZ. * corner home adjacent to an extra parking area - convenient for guests * large covered front porch overlooking the beautiful tree lined streets * two-tone paint throughout * rich cherry tone maple cabinets with crown molding * 18 inch tile * ceiling fans throughout * upgraded plumbing fixtures in bathrooms * washer, dryer and refrigerator included * The HOA maintains front yard and the side yard is low maintenance. 2 sparkling community pools * tot lots * large playground * basketball court * volleyball ** Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have any available units?
4044 E OAKLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have?
Some of 4044 E OAKLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 E OAKLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4044 E OAKLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 E OAKLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4044 E OAKLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 4044 E OAKLAND Street offers parking.
Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 E OAKLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 4044 E OAKLAND Street has a pool.
Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 4044 E OAKLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 E OAKLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 E OAKLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College