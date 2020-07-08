All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4036 E PAGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4036 E PAGE Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

4036 E PAGE Avenue

4036 E Page Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4036 E Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home with all new flooring. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and large family room. Split Master with spacious master bath (dual vanities, WIC, garden tub, separate shower). Backyard has care-free turf; covered patio and fruit trees. Community is close to shopping, schools, restaurants.SORRY NO PETS. Emo support animals w/Verification of Disability by Med Provider (VDMP) (in docs). No VDMP required for ADA dogs/horses. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for app fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have any available units?
4036 E PAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have?
Some of 4036 E PAGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 E PAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4036 E PAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 E PAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 E PAGE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4036 E PAGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 E PAGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4036 E PAGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4036 E PAGE Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4036 E PAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 E PAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College