4036 E PAGE Avenue

Beautiful 3BR/2BA home with all new flooring. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and large family room. Split Master with spacious master bath (dual vanities, WIC, garden tub, separate shower). Backyard has care-free turf; covered patio and fruit trees. Community is close to shopping, schools, restaurants.SORRY NO PETS. Emo support animals w/Verification of Disability by Med Provider (VDMP) (in docs). No VDMP required for ADA dogs/horses. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for app fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.