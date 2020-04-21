4019 E TOLEDO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! **Please Excuse Our Mess- Minor Repairs In Progress. Professional Maid/Carpet Cleaning Will Be Completed** Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry (Stacked Washer/Dryer Almost New but Included As-Is After Warranty) and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed.