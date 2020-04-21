4019 E TOLEDO Street

Amenities
Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! **Please Excuse Our Mess- Minor Repairs In Progress. Professional Maid/Carpet Cleaning Will Be Completed** Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry (Stacked Washer/Dryer Almost New but Included As-Is After Warranty) and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed.