Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:03 AM

4019 E TOLEDO Street

4019 East Toledo Street · (480) 396-9766
Location

4019 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! **Please Excuse Our Mess- Minor Repairs In Progress. Professional Maid/Carpet Cleaning Will Be Completed** Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry (Stacked Washer/Dryer Almost New but Included As-Is After Warranty) and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have any available units?
4019 E TOLEDO Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have?
Some of 4019 E TOLEDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 E TOLEDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
4019 E TOLEDO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 E TOLEDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 4019 E TOLEDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 4019 E TOLEDO Street does offer parking.
Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 E TOLEDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have a pool?
No, 4019 E TOLEDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have accessible units?
No, 4019 E TOLEDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 E TOLEDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 E TOLEDO Street has units with dishwashers.
