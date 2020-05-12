3981 E LATHAM Way

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom plus den home on a quiet, interior, corner lot in Coronado Ranch. Great room plan features custom interior paint, carpet, and 14'' tile in the entry, kitchen and dining rooms and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, a large kitchen island, plenty of counter space and a pantry. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom. Nice covered patio with an extended slab. Coronado Ranch borders Power Ranch and has plenty of parks, playground areas, walkways and bike paths.