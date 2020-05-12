All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

3981 E LATHAM Way

3981 East Latham Way · No Longer Available
Location

3981 East Latham Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Nice 4 bedroom plus den home on a quiet, interior, corner lot in Coronado Ranch. Great room plan features custom interior paint, carpet, and 14'' tile in the entry, kitchen and dining rooms and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, a large kitchen island, plenty of counter space and a pantry. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom. Nice covered patio with an extended slab. Coronado Ranch borders Power Ranch and has plenty of parks, playground areas, walkways and bike paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 E LATHAM Way have any available units?
3981 E LATHAM Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3981 E LATHAM Way have?
Some of 3981 E LATHAM Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 E LATHAM Way currently offering any rent specials?
3981 E LATHAM Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 E LATHAM Way pet-friendly?
No, 3981 E LATHAM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3981 E LATHAM Way offer parking?
Yes, 3981 E LATHAM Way offers parking.
Does 3981 E LATHAM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3981 E LATHAM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 E LATHAM Way have a pool?
No, 3981 E LATHAM Way does not have a pool.
Does 3981 E LATHAM Way have accessible units?
No, 3981 E LATHAM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 E LATHAM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3981 E LATHAM Way has units with dishwashers.
