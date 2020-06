3921 E HEATHER Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE IS READY FOR NEW TENANTS. ENTER THE HOUSE THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR TO THE SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. THE CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT WILL BRING ADDED COMFORT. THE SLIDING PATIO DOOR OPENS TO THE COVERED PATIO AND SPACIOUS BACK YARD WITH ITS OWN POMEGRANATE TREE. THE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR AND BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. THE EATING AREA IN THE KITCHEN HAS A LARGE WINDOW THAT LOOKS OUT ONTO THE FRONT YARD. FOR A QUICK MEAL OR SNACK, THE BREAKFAST BAR IS A CONVENIENT OPTION. THE ENTRANCE FROM THE TWO CAR GARAGE OPENS INTO THE KITCHEN FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE WHEN BRINGING IN THE GROCERIES. IINCOME REQUIREMENT 3 X RENT. MIN TAKE HOME PAY= $3900. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT