Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

3912 East Longhorn Drive

3912 East Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3912 East Longhorn Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check-out my 3-D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TAgyEJ6Hkfr

Upgraded home in San Tan Ranch near Recker Rd and Pecos! This is a single level 4 bedroom/2 bath home! Welcoming living and dining area flows into the eat-in kitchen and open family room. Enjoy entertaining in the charming kitchen with island breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated light fixtures. 18'' tile and premium laminate throughout the home. Full guest bathroom has easy access with entrances on both sides, upgraded sink and faucet, and granite countertop. Master bathroom has updated tiled shower, convenient linen closest, and big walk-in closet. Retreat to the backyard to enjoy the extended concrete patio with a built-in barbecue and bar. Close to San Tan Village mall, dining, and parks. Don't miss out!

Contact Angie Oliverson: email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text 480-798-3198. To view all of our available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have any available units?
3912 East Longhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have?
Some of 3912 East Longhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 East Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3912 East Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 East Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 East Longhorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 3912 East Longhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 East Longhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3912 East Longhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3912 East Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 East Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 East Longhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

